Tidal Wave Auto Spa Opens Second Express Car Wash in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Washes, Membership Specials, and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest express car wash in Tuscaloosa, Alabama . Now open at 1200 Skyland Blvd E , directly across from Sam's Club, the new express car wash brings fast, friendly car care to the local community and marks the company's second location in Tuscaloosa.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, the Tuscaloosa location is offering 12 days of free premium car washes from June 17 to June 28. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer who joins a Tidal Wave Clean Club unlimited wash membership during the Grand Opening celebration will get the first month of any unlimited wash plan for $9.97, for savings of up to $40.

"We're excited to bring even more convenient, high-quality car care to Tuscaloosa with our second location here," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock. "Programs like the University of Alabama's CrossingPoints make Giveback Day especially rewarding, and we're glad to help support the work they're doing for students in the area."

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Tuscaloosa grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Thursday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to the University of Alabama CrossingPoints Program . Donations received from Giveback Day will help support CrossingPoints' mission to provide transition services for students with disabilities ages 18-21, offering hands-on vocational and employment instruction in real job settings at The University of Alabama.

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 321 express wash locations across the United States, including 26 in Alabama. The company will continue its expansion with additional openings planned this year in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and more.

Tuscaloosa, AL Address: 1200 Skyland Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Nearby Locations: 8901 Hwy 69 S, Tuscaloosa, AL 35405

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers wash options to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 25 years ago in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 321 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through its fundraising program and annual Charity Day event.

Contact Information: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-opens-second-express-car-wash-in-tuscaloosa-alabama-1178793