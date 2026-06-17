Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Smart CFO Solutions launches as the parent company of Atlas Bookkeeping and Atlas CFO, expanding the firm's long-standing bookkeeping practice to formalize the advisory CFO services that founder David R. Wells has been delivering to publicly traded companies for more than 25 years.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Smart CFO Solutions serves public-company clients and select privately held businesses preparing to enter the public markets with an integrated platform combining reliable bookkeeping through Atlas Bookkeeping and senior level CFO advisory through Atlas CFO. Learn more at smartcfosolutions.co.

The two divisions

Atlas Bookkeeping - Accurate, on-time books, reconciliations, and financial reporting built to support public-company close cycles and audit readiness. Learn more at atlasbook.co.

Atlas CFO - Advisory and fractional CFO services for publicly traded companies and pre-IPO issuers: SEC reporting support, technical accounting, capital markets advisory, investor and board communications, M&A and transaction readiness, and trusted-advisor support to executive teams. Learn more at atlascfo.co.

David R. Wells, Founder

David R. Wells is the Founder of Smart CFO Solutions and the architect of its Atlas Bookkeeping and Atlas CFO divisions. For more than 25 years, he has served as a trusted advisor and CFO to publicly traded companies, working alongside management teams and boards on financial reporting, capital structure, investor and board communications, transactions, and the day-to-day demands of operating under public-market scrutiny.

His practice has centered on the work that keeps public companies credible with regulators, auditors, and investors: clean books, disciplined close cycles, and senior level CFO judgment applied at the moments that matter most. Through Smart CFO Solutions, he now formalizes that experience into two complementary divisions pairing reliable bookkeeping with fractional CFO advisory.

"By bringing Atlas Bookkeeping and Atlas CFO under the Smart CFO Solutions banner, we are creating a seamless pathway for companies scaling toward public markets," said David R. Wells, Founder of Smart CFO Solutions. "Our combined expertise ensures that clients have the institutional-grade bookkeeping needed for daily operations, alongside the sophisticated advisory required to navigate complex SEC requirements."

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301918

Source: Smart CFO Solutions