Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for May 2026.

May 2026 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $565 million;

CSE issuers completed 82 financings that raised an aggregate $211 million; and

CSE welcomed listings from three new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 730 as at May 31, 2026.

"This continues to be a strong year for our issuers and investors," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Given elevated metal prices and continued market focus on AI, cleantech, blockchain and related technologies, a host of CSE issuers are well positioned for the next phase of this market cycle."

What's On at the CSE

TAKESTOCK Investor Series and Stirling Capital are teaming up to host an investor event at the Calgary Petroleum Club on June 30, just ahead of the Calgary Stampede. TAKESTOCK-at-SAMPEDE (named for Sam Grier of Stirling) will feature presentations from a select line-up of high-growth companies, as well as "speed dating" meetings. The CSE is pleased to be sponsoring a reception that will take place following the scheduled presentations and meetings.

Richard Carleton will be speaking at the next Blockchain Futurist Conference. Held in Toronto on July 21-22, the event will provide a deep dive into Web3, crypto, AI and other emerging technologies. Mr. Carleton will be participating in a panel on July 21 titled The Road to 2030: Future-Proofing Canada's Regulatory Landscape. To register, please click here.

The CSE sponsored the 121 Mining Investment New York conference, which took place in Midtown Manhattan on June 15-16. The event connected mining companies and qualified investors in pre-arranged one-on-one meetings. CSE issuers participating in the conference included Allied Critical Metals Inc. (ACM), American Pacific Mining Corp. (USGD), Laiva Gold Inc. (Edgemont Gold Corp.) (EDGM), McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (MLM), Prince Silver Corp. (PRMC), Red Canyon Resources Ltd. (REDC), Sranan Gold Corp. (SRAM), and Union Power Metals Corporation (UPPR).

New Listings in May 2026

Yocale.ai Inc. (YAI)

Purecore Metals Inc. (PURE)

Good Purpose Investments Inc. (GPIN) - Fundamental Change

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301985

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)