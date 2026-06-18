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WKN: A2JEXP | ISIN: US09857L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: PCE1
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17.06.26 | 21:50
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PR Newswire
18.06.2026 01:06 Uhr
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Booking.com Research Reveals Majority of Aussie LGBTQ+ Travellers Conceal Their Identity Abroad

SYDNEY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com has released its latest Travel Proud Research Report, the company's most expansive and cross-cutting survey to date, focused exclusively on the attitudes, actions and perceptions of LGBTQ+ travellers. With insights from over 13,000 travellers around the world, including 1,000 from Australia, it identifies key trends shaping LGBTQ+ travel in 2026.

Travellers are hiding their identity to experience the world safely
Globally, travellers who identify as 'not out' report fewer negative experiences on trips, underscoring the difficult trade-offs many continue to make between self-expression and safety. Just 36% of Australian LGBTQ+ travellers say they are 'out' when travelling, compared to 69% who are out with close friends at home. Notably, 44% say they would hide their identity in order to visit a dream destination.

Precautions and anxiety are rising, particularly for trans travellers
More than half (51%) of LGBTQ+ Australians say they are taking more precautions when travelling than in previous years. Common safety measures include sharing live location updates (24%), using VPNs (21%), carrying burner phones (16%) and deleting dating apps before crossing borders (15%). At the same time, 57% say they actively assess their surroundings before showing affection in public. Trans travellers face heightened challenges, with 48% reporting increased anxiety about travel in recent years.

Technology and inclusivity are boosting confidence
Despite the challenges, positive experiences remain widespread, with 84% of LGBTQ+ Australians reporting at least one identity-related positive travel experience in the past year. Visible signs of inclusivity - such as Pride flags (35%), gender-neutral bathrooms (35%) and inclusive staff representation (38%) - are making a meaningful difference. Technology is also playing a growing role: 65% of travellers used AI to plan trips in the past year, with 44% saying it's efficient at finding niche LGBTQ+ friendly spots which are hard to find via standard search. Over a third (35%) would also value dedicated LGBTQ+ filters when booking travel.

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania and Korea at Booking.com, says "This year's research shows why our Travel Proud programme continues to be as important as ever, with safety concerns continuing to influence how LGBTQ+ travellers experience the world. Booking.com's Travel Proud programme continues to support more inclusive travel, with nearly 7,000 Australian properties trained to better welcome LGBTQ+ travellers, part of over 142,000 globally."

To download Booking.com's full 2026 research, visit HERE. For further information, contact the Booking.com Australia Press Office: bookingau@havasred.com

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bookingcom-research-reveals-majority-of-aussie-lgbtq-travellers-conceal-their-identity-abroad-302803155.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Software-Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich positioniert sind – mit starker Marktstellung, attraktiver Bewertung und hohem Aufholpotenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Software-Rebound Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.