Muscle Shoals, Alabama--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Price Heating & Air Conditioning has announced the expansion of its team as the company marks 10 years in business. The addition of new technicians and support staff comes as the company continues to grow throughout northwest Alabama and responds to increasing demand across its service area.

Founded in 2015, Price Heating & Air Conditioning began as a founder-operated business serving local homeowners and businesses. Over the past decade, the company has expanded its operations throughout Muscle Shoals, Florence, Killen, Tuscumbia, and the surrounding communities. According to the company, the latest hiring initiative reflects both its growth and the operational needs of a larger customer base.

The workforce expansion includes both field personnel and administrative staff. The additional team members are expected to support scheduling, project coordination, and service operations as activity continues to increase across the region.

The announcement comes at a time when demand for heating, cooling, and indoor air quality Muscle Shoals services remains steady throughout northwest Alabama. The region's climate, which regularly experiences extended periods of high temperatures and humidity, contributes to year-round reliance on HVAC systems in homes, offices, retail properties, schools, and other facilities.

At the same time, communities across the Shoals area continue to experience residential and commercial development. New construction projects, property renovations, and the maintenance needs of older buildings have contributed to a consistent volume of HVAC-related work. Price Heating & Air Conditioning stated that the expanded workforce will help support these ongoing requirements while improving the company's ability to manage activity during peak seasons.

In addition to providing HVAC services, Price Heating & Air Conditioning offers an online resource center with educational information on heating, cooling, and system maintenance. The company noted that customer education has remained an important part of its operations since its early years.

As it enters its second decade in business, Price Heating & Air Conditioning plans to continue investing in personnel and resources that support its long-term development throughout the Shoals region.

About Price Heating & Air Conditioning

Price Heating & Air Conditioning is an HVAC company based in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The company provides heating, cooling, maintenance, repair, installation, and indoor air quality services for residential and commercial customers throughout Muscle Shoals, Florence, Killen, Tuscumbia, and the surrounding communities.

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Source: GetFeatured