Batmobile Racing Unveils Bold New Livery With Fasoul & Lightec Partnership for Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia at Fuji Speedway

Championship leaders Tregurtha & Cecotto aim to extend advantage in Pro class aboard the striking new-liveried Car #3

OYAMA, Japan, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJI SPEEDWAY -- Batmobile Racing is proud to announce a landmark dual partnership with premium brands Fasoul and Lightec, debuting a striking new livery for the upcoming round of the renowned Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series at the iconic Fuji Speedway in Japan. The team enters this round as the championship leaders in the highly competitive Pro category, with drivers William Tregurtha (United Kingdom) and Jonathan Cecotto (Monaco) at the wheel of the formidable Car #3.





About Fasoul

Fasoul is a technology-driven brand dedicated to innovation in the heat-not-burn (HNB) sector. Through continuous engineering research and product development, Fasoul is committed to driving product evolution and enhancing user experiences, delivering greater value to adult consumers.

Fasoul's support of Batmobile Racing at Fuji Speedway reflects a shared pursuit of engineering innovation, performance breakthroughs, and continuous evolution. Together, both parties embody the spirit of driving breakthroughs through innovation and creating value through technology.

About Lightec

Lightec is a historic Japanese company founded in 1937, dedicated to enhancing modern lifestyles through innovative products and thoughtful design. Guided by a commitment to quality, accessibility, sustainability, and continuous innovation, it has established itself as a trusted brand that anticipates and responds to the evolving needs of consumers.

Leading the Championship Charge

Batmobile Racing currently sits at the top of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Pro category standings, a testament to the seamless synergy between drivers, engineers, and the broader team structure. With Fuji Speedway representing a critical juncture in the season, the squad is focused and determined to extend its advantage over the chasing pack.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series is widely regarded as one of the most competitive and prestigious one-make championships in the Asia-Pacific region, attracting top-tier talent and elite teams from across the globe. Every point earned is hard-fought, making Batmobile Racing's championship lead all the more impressive.

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Contact: Ein Wu, pr@globalfasoul.com