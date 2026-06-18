SANY Group: SANY Ships Core Equipment for First Wind Project in Latin America, Advancing Global Energy Transition

TIANJIN, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Renewable Energy Co., Ltd., a listed company of SANY Group, recently shipped the core equipment for its first wind power project in Chile, the 18 MW PURRANQUE project, from the Port of Tianjin. The company is providing integrated supply, transportation, and installation services for the project. Supported by proven logistics planning, seamless multimodal transportation coordination, and professional local customs-clearance support, the transoceanic shipment once again demonstrates SANY's end-to-end delivery capabilities.

Chile, a frontrunner in Latin America's energy transition, aims to generate 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. The country's exceptional wind resources and clear policy framework create steady demand for wind power equipment. For this project, the technical solution was tailored to Chile's specific geographical and climatic conditions to ensure reliable operation in complex environments. This ability to tailor technology to local conditions is a key factor behind the trust that Chinese wind power companies have earned from international customers.

This is not the company's first transoceanic shipment. Since accelerating its global expansion in 2022, the company has established subsidiaries and local teams across Europe, South Asia, Central Asia, and Africa, creating a delivery system that covers major markets worldwide. Currently, SANY Group has established 17 manufacturing bases outside China with over 900 service sites and about 1,000 parts warehouses. Its global competitiveness extends across the entire value chain, from R&D and design to product validation, intelligent manufacturing, and reliable supply and delivery.

These capabilities are supported by major technical facilities, including the world's first lighthouse factory for smart blade manufacturing in the wind power sector and China's first-and the world's largest-35 MW six-degree-of-freedom full-system test bench. In the broader heavy equipment field, SANY recently delivered a 400-tonne SY4000H hydraulic mining excavator to an overseas customer, marking a major breakthrough in the global high-end mining equipment market. The company also delivered its first SY1250H large mining excavator in Europe, where it is now in operation at an open-pit coal mine.

As renewable energy reshapes the global landscape, SANY remains committed to delivering technologies that empower sustainable development and drive industrial progress. By working closely with customers, partners, and local communities, the company aims to create lasting value beyond products and projects, contributing to a future where economic growth and environmental responsibility advance hand in hand.

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