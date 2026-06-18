LiberNovo Announces Early Launch of Prime Sale, Featuring Limited Omni Bundle Flash Deals Starting Today

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / LiberNovo today opened early access to its 2026 Prime Sale, with up to 43% off and a limited run of flash-deal bundles built around the original LiberNovo Omni. Early access is live now, and the full sale runs June 23 through July 11.

LiberNovo makes dynamic ergonomic chairs, the first designed to respond to your body as it moves. Instead of locking you into one fixed posture, the dynamic support system keeps the neck support, backrest, armrests, and seat moving together as you shift, lean, and recline.

Prime Sale - Omni Series Clearance Deals

The original LiberNovo Omni is available at Prime Sale clearance pricing while stocks last, with prices starting as low as $829 (43% off in the US) and CA$1,399 (40% off in Canada), representing significant savings for consumers.

The original LiberNovo Omni - the first dynamic ergonomic chair - features an eight-panel Bionic FlexFit Backrest and automatic armrests that move with you through every shift and recline, with OmniStretch Spinal Decompression to open up the spine.

Sale highlights:

Up to 43% off the original Omni, with limited bundle flash deals during early access

Gift with purchase: Spend $850+ (US) or CA$1,300+ (CA) to receive an exclusive complimentary gift bundle

Prize wheel: Orders of $800+ (US) or CA$1,000+ (CA) can spin for prizes, including a free chair and a free footrest

Triple points for LiberNovo loyalty members on every order during the sale

Quantities on the flash bundles are limited, and the pricing ends when the sale closes on July 11.

New Series - Omni SE, Omni Pro & Maxis | Super Early Bird Still Ongoing

Alongside the Prime Sale, LiberNovo's newly launched 2026 series remains available at Super Early Bird pricing throughout the event - not part of the Prime Sale promotion, but running concurrently for those looking to get into the new lineup at the best launch price.

Omni SE - the manual-adjust version with the same dynamic support, tuned by hand instead of motor. Better Comfort, Simplified.

Omni Pro - with Active Airflow seat ventilation for long or warm sessions, motorized lumbar, and OmniStretch Spinal Decompression. Where Performance Peaks.

Maxis - built for bigger builds, with a scaled 52cm seat frame, more room to move, and five-stage recline across a 105 to 160 degree range. Built for Bigger Builds.

Super Early Bird pricing on the new series runs through July 31.

When

United States (PDT): early access from June 17 to June 22, Full Sale Period from June 23 to July 11

Canada (EDT): early access from June 17 to June 22, Full Sale Period from June 23 to July 11

Shop the Prime Sale at libernovo.com.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo builds dynamic ergonomic seating for people who sit for a living: developers, creatives, gamers, remote workers, and anyone managing back or hip discomfort from long hours at a desk. Its chairs support continuous movement rather than fixed posture, so comfort holds across a full day.

Media Contact:

Name: Emilia Zhang

Email: pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-announces-early-launch-of-prime-sale-featuring-limited-omni-1178045