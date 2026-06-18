Advancing JTB's "Departing Globally, Arriving Globally" Vision

JTB Corp. today announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire all the shares of All Wise Holdings Pte. Ltd., the operator of Bangkok-based EXO Travel Group, a leading Destination Management Companies (DMCs) in Asia. The acquisition will be made through a JTB group company in the Asia-Pacific region.

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EXO Travel operates in the B2B market, primarily across Asia Pacific. For over 30 years, it has consistently maintained high customer satisfaction based on trust, achievements and high-quality service. The company has a strong brand presence in the affluent markets of Europe, North America and Australia, where the trust of partner companies contributes significantly to its value. Additionally, EXO Travel leverages its extensive network of destinations in Asia Pacific to develop strong products and adapt flexibly to changing customer needs.

EXO Travel's unique digital technology simplifies complex arrangements to significantly enhance customer convenience. Seamlessly connecting partner companies in Europe, North America and Australia with destinations in Asia Pacific, this technology transcends physical distances to enhance customer experiences and contribute to the business growth of partners.

JTB is evolving its approach to delivering its "Designing Human Moments" mission, moving from a traditional Japan-centric business model to a global network of interconnected regions. This transformation aims to achieve further business expansion towards "Departing Globally, Arriving Globally." To further this initiative, EXO Travel's robust customer base (source markets) and comprehensive service infrastructure (destinations) will now be integrated into JTB's operations.

The acquisition is expected to enhance customer satisfaction throughout the JTB Group by leveraging the strengths of JTB Global Marketing Travel Inc., which drives the JTB Group's Japan inbound travel business, and EXO Travel, which specializes in intra-Asia travel. Additionally, Asia, including Japan, will be treated as a unified travel destination, building on EXO Travel's broad international presence, to respond to the growing demand for multi-destination travel. As a globally operating DMC, the JTB Group will facilitate diverse global exchanges and foster enriching "Human Moments" that connect people, places and opportunities.

JTB's post-acquisition business development strategies:

Establish a strong customer base and expand outbound business from Europe, North America and Australia to Asia, including Japan. Build a system that maximizes synergies by integrating and optimizing sales, marketing and operational functions. Maximize the strengths of JTB and EXO Travel to become Asia's leading DMC. Additionally, integrate strategically with the JTB Group's existing global DMC business to establish a position as the world's leading DMC and contribute to industry development.

Overview of Acquired Company

Owner: All Wise Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Trade name: EXO Travel Group

Head office: Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand

CEO: Hamish Keith

Established: 1993

Capital: Undisclosed

Business: DMC business in Asia, including Japan

Website: https://www.exotravel.com/

About JTB Corp.

The JTB Corp., one of Japan's leading travel-solution providers, is dedicated to "Designing Human Moments." Founded in 1912, JTB has evolved alongside society while remaining committed to the value of human connection. Drawing on more than a century of insight and expertise in tourism, JTB has expanded into a broad range of businesses, including individual, corporate and educational travel; meetings and events; and sports hospitality. JTB provides travel solutions worldwide through its global network of 153 offices in 37 countries and regions. By combining the power of its people with data and AI, JTB contributes to a more sustainable and prosperous global society, guided by its vision of creating "Perfect moments, always."

Please visit www.jtbcorp.jp/en/.

About EXO Travel Group

EXO Travel is B Corpi leading Destination Management Company specializing in tailor-made travel and experiences across Asia and beyond. With operational offices throughout Asia Pacific, Egypt and Morocco, EXO Travel works with travel advisors, tour operators and industry partners worldwide to deliver high-quality, locally grounded travel experiences with a strong focus on service, sustainability and innovation.

Countries of Operation within Asia: Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and Myanmar. *In addition to establishing a foundation in major Asian countries, EXO Travel also has destination bases in Egypt and Morocco, demonstrating its expansion beyond the Asian region.

i B Corp certification is an international sustainability certification program administered by the U.S. nonprofit organization "B Lab."

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Contacts:

Press inquiries:

Public Relations Team, JTB Corp.

jtb0074_all@jtb.com