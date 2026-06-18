City of Carson, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - The City of Carson will officially launch its community-wide countdown to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games on Wednesday, June 24, with the official Carson Experience launch event and unveiling of a 700-pound Olympic countdown clock at 9:25 a.m. at Carson Park, 21411 Orrick Ave.

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Key Takeaways:

Carson officially begins its road to LA28. The City will launch the Carson Experience and unveil a nearly 700-pound Olympic countdown clock, marking the official start of its community-wide countdown to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Youth and Olympians will lead the celebration. Hundreds of Carson youth will join Olympic Gold Medalist Steve Lewis, Team USA Rugby Sevens player Marcus Tupuola, City leaders and LA28 representatives in a celebration highlighting Carson's Olympic legacy and future.

The Carson Experience will connect residents to the Games. As an official LA28 Venue City hosting multiple Olympic and Paralympic competitions, Carson's new initiative will engage residents through community events, activations and celebrations leading up to the 2028 Games while showcasing local pride and inspiring the next generation.

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Vision - Carson: A thriving, diverse, destination city - a great place to live, work and play with an unlimited future.

Mission - To serve and enhance the quality of life of residents and businesses through engagement and the efficient delivery of exceptional services.

Source: City of Carson

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302026

Source: City of Carson