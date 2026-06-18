Wego and Spain Tourist Office (Turespaña) Partner to Inspire MENA Travelers to Discover Spain's Summer Lifestyle and Cultural Richness

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced a strategic partnership with Turespaña, Spain's official tourism office, to showcase the country's diverse summer experiences and inspire travelers across the MENA region to discover Spain's unique blend of culture, gastronomy, coastal escapes, and vibrant lifestyle offerings.

The collaboration aims to position Spain as a leading summer destination for regional travelers seeking enriching experiences that combine relaxation, cultural immersion, world-class cuisine, and memorable moments. Through targeted campaigns and engaging destination storytelling, Wego and Turespaña will highlight the many ways travelers can experience Spain, from iconic cities and Mediterranean coastlines to island retreats and authentic local communities.

Spain offers an extraordinary variety of experiences throughout the summer season. Travelers can admire Antoni Gaudí's architectural masterpieces and enjoy Barcelona's dynamic beachfront lifestyle, explore Madrid's renowned museums, culinary scene, and rooftop culture, or immerse themselves in the traditions and flamenco heritage of Seville. Beyond its cities, Spain invites visitors to unwind along the sun-soaked shores of Málaga and Valencia, discover the natural beauty of Mallorca, or experience the distinctive energy and luxury of Ibiza.

The campaign will also spotlight Spain's rich culinary heritage, vibrant summer festivals, charming coastal towns, and lesser-known regions where travelers can connect with local traditions, explore nature, and enjoy authentic Mediterranean experiences away from the crowds.

Commenting on the partnership, Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "Spain continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for MENA travelers, offering an exceptional combination of culture, leisure, gastronomy, and natural beauty. Through our partnership with Turespaña, we aim to inspire travelers to explore the many dimensions of Spain and discover experiences that resonate with their individual travel interests, whether they are seeking vibrant city breaks, coastal escapes, culinary journeys, or cultural exploration."

As demand continues to grow for destinations that offer meaningful experiences alongside world-class tourism infrastructure, Spain remains well-positioned to attract travelers from across the region. Its excellent connectivity, diverse tourism offerings, and welcoming atmosphere make it an ideal destination for summer travel.

Carlos Ruiz González, Director of Spain's Tourist Office (Turespaña) for the GCC, said: "Spain offers travelers an incredible diversity of experiences, from cultural landmarks and culinary traditions to beautiful coastlines and authentic local communities. Through our collaboration with Wego, we look forward to inspiring more travelers from the Middle East, in line with the claim of our latest marketing campaign "Think you know Spain? Think again" to discover the richness of Spain and experience firsthand what makes our destination so unique throughout the summer season."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting sustainable tourism growth and strengthening Spain's visibility among travelers across the MENA region. Through curated content, destination recommendations, and inspiring travel experiences, Wego and Turespaña will make it easier than ever for travelers to explore, plan, and experience the best of Spain this summer.

About Wego

Wego is the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Combining a dynamic travel marketplace with on-platform bookings, Wego enables travelers to easily search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies. Beyond its B2C marketplace, Wego also operates WegoPro, a next-generation business travel platform, and WegoBeds, a MENA-focused bedbank. The company is backed by Tiger Global, Ares Management, Square Peg Capital, MBC Group, and Arqaam Capital, and is dual headquartered in Singapore and Dubai with offices in Bangalore and Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.wego.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wego-and-spain-tourist-office-turespana-partner-to-inspire-mena-travelers-to-discover-spains-summer-lifestyle-and-cultural-richness-302802969.html