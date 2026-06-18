Europe installed 25.3 GWh of energy storage capacity in 2025, with annual additions expected to reach 35.1 GWh in 2026. Confidence among developers and investors has remained strong, supported by a robust project pipeline. At the same time, the market has been quietly absorbing a wave of increasingly unpredictable cost pressures. InfoLink Consulting CEO Corrine Lin sees that prices across the supply chain are no longer moving in a single direction, cost pass-through has become less linear, and the market has entered a new phase marked by structural tensions. Last year marked a turning point in ...

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