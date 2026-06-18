A major contemporary public art trail exploring climate, time and nature has opened across the Oulu region in Northern Finland as part of Oulu2026 European Capital of Culture.

The permanent Climate Clock art trail brings together seven internationally recognised artists in site-specific works across forests, rivers, coastlines, urban environments and cultural heritage sites. The works reflect on climate change and different perceptions of time through sculpture, ceramics, natural materials, sound and kinetic forms.

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Antti Laitinen You Are Here (2026), Maija Laitinen/Oulu2026

Already attracting international attention, Climate Clock offers a new public art experience connecting art, science and the northern landscape across the region.

The trail opened to the public on 13 June 2026 across six locations: Yli-Ii, Oulu city centre, Ylikiiminki, Oulunsalo, Kiiminki and Kello. Opening events brought together artists, local communities and visitors, activating the works across the region.

Curated by Alice Sharp (Invisible Dust, UK) and produced by Claudia Woolgar (Netherlands), the trail features new works by Ranti Bam, Rana Begum, Takahiro Iwasaki, Gabriel Kuri, Antti Laitinen, SUPERFLEX, and Tellervo Kalleinen Oliver Kochta-Kalleinen

The artworks:

Ranti Bam: Ilé-Ìlá (Kierikki, Yli-Ii)

(Kierikki, Yli-Ii) Rana Begum: No.1575 Stone (Kauppurienaukio Square, Oulu city centre)

(Kauppurienaukio Square, Oulu city centre) Takahiro Iwasaki: Architectural Snowflakes: Letters from Heaven (Kirkkosuvanto beach, Ylikiiminki)

(Kirkkosuvanto beach, Ylikiiminki) Gabriel Kuri: Risk Assessing Risk Assessment (Oulunsalo Traditional Village Museum surroundings)

(Oulunsalo Traditional Village Museum surroundings) Antti Laitinen: You Are Here (Koiteli, Kiiminki)

(Koiteli, Kiiminki) SUPERFLEX: Super Kello (Kiviniemi fishing harbour, Kello)

(Kiviniemi fishing harbour, Kello) Tellervo Kalleinen Oliver Kochta-Kalleinen: The Most Valuable Clock in the World (Kierikki until 17 June; Cultural Centre Valve, Oulu city centre 23 June-19 July)

The artists have collaborated with climate researchers, archaeologists, a snow hydrologist, a glaciologist and a lichen biologist, bringing scientific perspectives into dialogue with artistic practice and the northern environment.

"Climate Clock invites us to reconnect with the natural world through the perspectives of an outstanding group of artists. The artworks create new ways of experiencing our relationship with nature, encouraging us to slow down and pay attention to the rhythms and changes around us," says Ulla Viskari-Perttu, Executive Producer at Oulu2026.

The works form a journey across the region, accessible by car, public transport or bicycle, encouraging visitors to combine the experience with local services, landscapes and cultural destinations.

The permanent artworks will remain as part of the Oulu2026 legacy and will become part of the collection of the Oulu Museum of Art.

For more information, go to www.climateclock.fi.

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Contacts:

Annu Höttönen, Head of Marketing Communications, Oulu2026, annu.hottonen@oulu2026.eu.