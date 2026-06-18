Jackery, a company best known for its portable power solutions, has unveiled four new products designed to meet the more stationary needs of many different kinds of customers, a move the company describes as a "design evolution into premium interior home power backup." The company's latest products include: FridgeGuard - A slim, vertically-oriented 23-pound silver battery box, about two feet tall and a little more than one foot wide, with 1,024 Wh capacity and 800 W output that can be floor or wall-mounted, providing essential backup to refrigerators and other essential devices. HomePower 1000 ...

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