Huawei Consumer Business Group: HDC 2026 Global Eco Summit: Huawei Ecosystem Fuels Partners' Growth in China and Cross-Border Success

DONGGUAN, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the HDC 2026 Global Eco Summit, Huawei convened global ecosystem partners, brands, and developers to explore how its innovative technologies are reshaping digital interaction in an increasingly interconnected, multi-device world. Spanning luxury retail, tourism, financial services, and digital platforms, the summit highlighted how enterprises are leveraging Huawei's ecosystem to drive innovation and business growth, with key partners sharing real-world collaboration cases and practical insights.

China Market Mastery: AI-Powered Audience Insights and Story-Driven Strategies for Scalable Brand Growth

Huawei's ecosystem has established itself as a powerful platform enabling brands to navigate the China market with precision and creativity. Leveraging Petal Ads' advanced AI capabilities and rich consumer insights, brands access multi-dimensional audience portraits, real-time behavioral signals, and omnichannel measurement tools. The ecosystem also provides access to affluent consumer segments, including over 22 million yearly outbound travelers - 76% of whom belong to middle-to-high consumption groups with strong interest in luxury goods, technology, and premium lifestyles.

A global leading luxury house demonstrated how these capabilities translate into meaningful China growth. To connect with high-net-worth consumers, the brand partnered with Huawei to leverage Petal Ads' precision targeting, reaching premium audiences including foldable device users with immersive splash screen visuals optimized for Huawei devices. The campaigns generated tens of millions of impressions and strong click-through rates. The partnership has since expanded into experiential collaborations and in-store initiatives, blending the brand's heritage with Huawei's intelligent technology.

A Southeast Asian national tourism board showed how China-market strategy becomes more effective when media, content, devices, and offline experiences are connected. This collaboration leveraged Petal Ads, Huawei Wearables, SkyTone, and offline retail experiences to create a 360-degree immersive travel journey for Chinese consumers - including customized watch faces featuring destination mascots and KOL collaborations. The campaign generated hundreds of millions of exposures, significantly lifted brand awareness, and solidified the destination as a top choice for Chinese outbound travelers.

Expanding Global Horizons: Overseas Partners Strengthen Huawei's Global Ecosystem

As cross-border travel and consumption grow, overseas partners are increasingly engaging with Huawei's ecosystem to deliver seamless, locally relevant experiences for users abroad, embedding essential services such as ticketing, payments, and connectivity directly into users' daily digital lives.

A leading Hong Kong ticketing platform partnered with Huawei to redefine cross-border event and travel experiences for Chinese outbound travelers. Leveraging Huawei's hybrid architecture, localized support, and Huawei Login capabilities, the platform built a high-performance, cross-device application for concerts, sports events, and travel services across Hong Kong and Asia. Beyond ticketing, the integration spans the full travel journey: users can book tickets, navigate to venues via Petal Maps, and stay connected via SkyTone - all within Huawei's ecosystem - transforming standalone transactions into continuous, connected travel moments.

BonusFlas, Garanti BBVA's digital payment and smart wallet platform and one of Türkiye's leading digital payment solutions, demonstrated how Huawei's ecosystem enables seamless and secure transactions. Through this partnership, BonusFlas enabled NFC-based contactless payments on HUAWEI WATCH 5, HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 series, and other NFC-supported wearables, allowing users to make secure, one-tap payments at millions of POS terminals across Türkiye directly from their wrists. BonusFlas's upgraded platform brought together cards, digital payments, exclusive campaigns, and favorite brands in a single, user-friendly interface, expanding its user base and setting a new standard for fintech-wearable collaboration in Türkiye.

Forging a Connected Future Together

The HDC 2026 Global Eco Summit reaffirmed Huawei's role as an open, collaborative global bridge, connecting brands, developers, and consumers to drive shared growth. As cross-border commerce and travel expand, Huawei stands ready to empower partners with its innovative technologies and expansive ecosystem. Huawei invites all global brands, developers, and ecosystem partners to join together building a fully connected, intelligent world that turns cross-border challenges into opportunities.

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