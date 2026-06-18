Click4Assistance Limited: Click4Assistance Launches FIFA World Cup 2026 AI Agent Experience to Showcase the Future of Fan Engagement

UK customer experience technology provider demonstrates how conversational AI can connect sports fans with instant World Cup information through a single chat interaction

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Click4Assistance, a leading UK provider of customer experience technologies, has launched an interactive FIFA World Cup 2026 AI Agent experience designed to demonstrate how organisations can engage audiences through intelligent, conversational interactions.

The campaign, launched via LinkedIn on 10 June 2026, invites football fans to start a chat with "ARTI", Click4Assistance's AI Agent, which has been trained on comprehensive FIFA World Cup 2026 information. Rather than directing users through multiple web pages, the experience enables fans to access information instantly through a natural conversation.

Powered by Click4Assistance's proprietary AI platform using ChatGPT technology, ARTI can answer questions relating to match schedules, team information, stadiums, historical World Cup data, qualification details, real-time tournament updates and multilingual enquiries.

The campaign showcases how modern AI Agents can move beyond traditional website navigation, providing direct access to information where users want to engage.

Since launch, football fans have been testing the AI Agent with a wide variety of questions, ranging from fixture schedules and tournament statistics to historical World Cup moments and predictions for the competition.

Examples of interactions include questions such as:

"What time is the England game and what's the chances of England winning?"

"When Mexico played South Africa in the opening game previously who was the winner?"

"Who is the top goal scorer taking part?"

"Is football coming home?"

"When is the first game?"

The AI Agent responds with detailed, conversational answers while maintaining an engaging and natural tone, demonstrating the evolving capabilities of AI-powered customer interactions.

Gary Martin, Managing Director of Click4Assistance, said:

"Direct communication with customers where they want to be, rather than forcing re-navigation around websites, really feels like the way forward. The FIFA World Cup is a fantastic example of how people naturally want immediate answers to questions, and AI Agents can deliver that experience at scale."

He added:

"And if ARTI can dare to dream that football is coming home, maybe we can too!"

While the FIFA World Cup 2026 experience is a temporary campaign, the technology behind it forms part of Click4Assistance's wider customer engagement platform. Organisations can deploy AI Agents across websites and digital channels, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and SMS, providing customers with instant access to information, support and services through a single conversational interface.

For more than 20 years, Click4Assistance has specialised in customer experience technologies, helping organisations improve customer engagement through Live Chat, Chatbots, AI Agents and Omnichannel Messaging solutions.

As businesses continue to explore practical applications for AI, the FIFA World Cup 2026 AI Agent campaign demonstrates how conversational technology can transform information delivery, increase engagement and create more natural digital experiences for users.

To experience the FIFA World Cup 2026 AI Agent, visit the linked-in post:

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/click4assistance_england-threelions-football-activity-7471186841543766017-2FgK

Media Contact:

Click4Assistance

https://www.click4assistance.co.uk/

pr@click4assistance.co.uk

About Click4Assistance

Click4Assistance is a UK-based provider of customer experience technologies specialising in Live Chat, Chatbots, AI Agents and Omnichannel Messaging solutions. For more than 20 years, the company has helped organisations improve customer engagement through innovative communication technologies. Committed to global security standards and ISO 27001 certification, 100% of Click4Assistance's technologies are designed, developed, hosted and supported in the United Kingdom.

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