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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 09:10 Uhr
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Homary Announces Grand Opening of First French Flagship Store in Greater Paris

Global home furnishings brand expands French presence with immersive Parisian lifestyle showroom

PARIS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homary, a global home furniture and decor brand, today announced the grand opening of its first French flagship store at the Domus commercial center in Greater Paris. Opening to the public on Saturday, June 27, 2026, the store marks the brand's official arrival in the French market and further expansion across Europe.

3D visualisation of a Homary store interior design

Guided by its global brand slogan, "Live Your Statement, Live Homary," the new store introduces French consumers to a design-led lifestyle experience inspired by contemporary Parisian living, where aesthetics, comfort, and individuality come together to shape modern interiors.

Designed as an immersive lifestyle experience rather than a traditional retail space, the Domus store features curated living, dining, bedroom, and outdoor spaces inspired by contemporary Parisian living. Visitors are invited to explore textures, materials, lighting, and spatial styling in real-life settings that encourage creativity and personal expression at home.

"France has long been a market deeply connected to design, culture, and the art of living," said Susi Wang, CEO of Homary. "With our first physical store in Greater Paris, we hope to create more than a shopping destination. We want to offer an inspiring space where customers can explore ideas, express their individuality, and create homes that truly reflect their lifestyle."

Store Details
- Address: Centre Commercial Domus, 16 rue de Lisbonne, 93110 Rosny-sous-Bois, Paris, France
- Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10:00 AM-8:00 PM. Special holiday hours will be announced separately.
- Opening Period Highlights: During the opening period, visitors can receive complimentary welcome gifts while supplies last and enjoy up to 18 percent off on qualifying purchases.

About Homary
Homary is a global home lifestyle brand specializing in furniture and home decor products that empower personal expression in living spaces. Operating in over 18 markets worldwide, the brand combines international design aesthetics with accessible pricing. For more information, please visit https://fr.homary.com/.

Media Contact:
Homary Marketing Team
pr@homary.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e4d63eb-9908-43d0-b151-6081d42cf228


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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