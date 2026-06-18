Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 18-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: SWEDEN (KINGDOM OF) 2.75% Notes due 18/06/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3408819XXX -- each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 3.55% Notes due 10/06/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of CLP1,000,000 Debt and debt-like XS3414067XXX -- each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Floating Rate Securities due 18/06/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3385285XXX -- bearer of MXN100,000 each) derivatives Securities due 18/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3395266XXX -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Securities due 18/06/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3395263XXX -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc Floating Rate Notes due 18/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3413964XXX -- USD250,000 each) securities Issuer Name: STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Zero Coupon Notes due 18/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3404491XXX -- USD1,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 3.786% Covered Bonds due 18/06/2047; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS3413952XXX -- including EUR199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 432159 EQS News ID: 2348436 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)