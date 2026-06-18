EQS-News: AATec Medical GmbH / Key word(s): Conference

AATec to Present Data from Lead Candidate ATL-105 at World Bronchiectasis Conference 2026



18.06.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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AATec to Present Data from Lead Candidate ATL-105 at World Bronchiectasis Conference 2026 Preclinical data demonstrate ATL-105's multimodal effects for the treatment of non-CF bronchiectasis, including broad activity against key disease drivers such as neutrophil serine proteases, inflammatory mediators and infections

Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept trial in non-CF bronchiectasis is in preparation, with study start planned for 2026 Munich, Germany, June 17, 2026 - AATec Medical GmbH (AATec), a biotech company developing a multi-product platform for the treatment of respiratory diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data for its lead candidate ATL-105 at the 9th World Bronchiectasis Conference, taking place from 24 to 27 June 2026 in Hannover, Germany. The poster will highlight key results for ATL-105, AATec's new recombinant version of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) with optimized properties as an inhaled treatment candidate for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (non-CF bronchiectasis, NCFB). The poster, titled "ATL-105, a novel multimodal serine protease inhibitor with immunomodulatory and anti-infective properties for the treatment of non-CF bronchiectasis," will present preclinical data showing that ATL-105 broadly inhibits neutrophil serine proteases with high activity, modulates inflammatory responses, reduces bacterial virulence factors and targets factors involved in viral disease exacerbations. The poster also reports data of ATL-105 in representative in vivo models of lung inflammation. In addition, data will be presented demonstrating the effective nebulization of ATL-105 for inhaled delivery, with high stability during aerosolization and efficient deposition in disease-relevant regions of the airways. "These preclinical findings further support ATL-105's multimodal profile in non-CF bronchiectasis," commented Dr. Gabriele Matschiner, Chief Development Officer of AATec Medical GmbH. "The data show activity across key disease drivers, while also supporting the product candidate's suitability for inhaled delivery. Together, these results reinforce the strong rationale for clinical development of ATL-105 in this indication." "Non-CF bronchiectasis is a complex disease marked by chronic inflammation, progressive lung damage and recurrent infection that affects over three million patients in Western countries alone," said Dr. Rüdiger Jankowsky, Chief Executive Officer of AATec Medical GmbH. "ATL-105 offers a differentiated inhaled treatment approach by broadly addressing multiple disease drivers that contribute to the progression of NCFB. With our Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept trial in preparation, we are working to start clinical development of ATL-105 later this year." The start of the Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept trial of ATL-105 in patients with non-CF bronchiectasis is planned for 2026 and the development strategy has been aligned with EU and US regulators. About AATec AATec Medical GmbH is a biotechnology company developing a product platform based on a novel recombinant version of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) for the treatment of respiratory inflammatory diseases, airway infections and rare diseases. The company has successfully demonstrated proof-of-principle in several indications and is currently preparing for a proof-of-concept clinical trial with its lead product candidate ATL-105 for inhaled application in non-CF bronchiectasis. AATec is operated by a seasoned interdisciplinary expert team with long-standing experience in clinical research, biopharmaceutical development and product industrialization. For further information, please visit https://www.aatec-medical.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn . Contact

AATec Medical GmbH

Dr. Rüdiger Jankowsky, CEO

Email: info@aatec-medical.com



Media Contact

MC Services

Katja Arnold, Julia von Hummel

Email: aatec-medical@mc-services.eu

Phone: +49 (0)89 2102280



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