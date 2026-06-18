A research group in China has developed a new recycling process for end-of-life crystalline silicon (c-Si) PV modules based on three main stages: heavy-liquid separation of mixed materials, solar-cell etching, and solder-strip etching. The researchers also conducted a life cycle assessment (LCA) and techno-economic analysis (TEA) to evaluate the process. "Through systematic experimental investigations, the core reaction mechanisms involving redox reactions, complexation equilibrium, and hydrolysis precipitation were elucidated, providing a theoretical foundation for the development of similar ...

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