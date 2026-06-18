Europe is heading toward a structurally higher electricity system as electrification of transport, heating, industry, and hydrogen production reshapes long-term demand, according to draft scenarios for the Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) 2026. The analysis, developed by ENTSO-E and ENTSOG under guidance from the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), provides a joint planning framework for electricity, gas, and hydrogen infrastructure through 2050. It does not forecast a single outcome but tests multiple system pathways under different economic and policy assumptions. ...

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