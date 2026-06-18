A study run by the University of Technology in Baghdad, Iraq, has tested solar tracker pneumatic actuator design for harsh environments raising average efficiency by 62.3% and 66.4% respectively on a test panel using one axis and a single actuator, and two axes and two actuators. Sydney-headquartered distributor of pneumatic technology for industrial actuation Air Springs Supply Technical Products Manager Vinh Lam said all the advantages that the engineers conducting the study found, apply to Australian conditions. "Air spring actuators are well suited to a wide range of urban and rural solar ...

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