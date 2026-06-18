For businesses today, sustainability is no longer a peripheral consideration. Rising energy costs, evolving policy frameworks, and increasing expectations from customers, investors, and regulators are steadily pushing clean energy higher up the corporate agenda. At the same time, businesses are becoming more conscious of the risks associated with energy decisions - from cost volatility and operational reliability to long-term performance and maintenance accountability. As a result, going green is increasingly treated not just as an environmental choice but as a business decision that must balance ...

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