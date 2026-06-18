DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXG) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 122.1017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2388842 CODE: PAXG ISIN: LU1220245XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG Sequence No.: 432184 EQS News ID: 2348664 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)