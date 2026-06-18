DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 36.5305 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6714812 CODE: PRIE ISIN: LU1931974XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIE Sequence No.: 432260 EQS News ID: 2348816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)