DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASG) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 70.2165 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16054868 CODE: AASG ISIN: LU1681044XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASG Sequence No.: 432229 EQS News ID: 2348754 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)