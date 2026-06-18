DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (SP5G) Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 249.8952 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4992413 CODE: SP5G ISIN: LU1950341XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G Sequence No.: 432166 EQS News ID: 2348628 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)