DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GCBH) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y Highest Rated ESG UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.5464 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 114564 CODE: GCBH ISIN: LU2780871XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2780871XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCBH Sequence No.: 432350 EQS News ID: 2349010 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)