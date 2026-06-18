KPIT Technologies: Mobility Technology Firm KPIT Expands its Vietnam Presence with New Center and University Partnerships

Partnering with leading universities and creating 100+ job opportunities, KPIT signals long-term commitment to Vietnam's technology talent ecosystem.

HANOI, Vietnam, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KPIT Technologies, a global technology partner to the Automotive and Mobility ecosystem, announced an expansion of its Vietnam presence with the inauguration of a new technology center in Hanoi and strategic collaborations with two leading universities. With over 25 years of specialized expertise in mobility, experience across 2000+ vehicle production programs, and software powering 20+ million vehicles on the road, this marks an important step in KPIT's long-term commitment to Southeast Asia and its vision to help shape the future of Mobility.

A strategic base for Southeast Asia's Mobility growth

The global mobility industry is focusing on strengthening its competitive advantage by reducing vehicle costs, improving manufacturing efficiency, faster release of vehicles and features, and differentiated consumer experiences. Southeast Asia is emerging as an important region in the mobility value chain. For KPIT, Vietnam represents both a strong local opportunity and a strategic gateway into a fast-evolving regional ecosystem. The new technology center will serve as a hub for engineering, innovation, and collaboration, supporting mobility programs across Southeast Asia and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

KPIT's growing presence in Vietnam reflects its strategy of being close to the markets where mobility is being reimagined. The company already works with Mobility leaders across Germany, Japan, USA, China, India and other markets.

The Vietnam center has already employed several local engineers and will add 100+ positions in the near future.

Building a long-term talent ecosystem and job opportunities in Vietnam

As part of its long-term vision for the country, KPIT has also signed Memorandums of Understanding with Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST- is Vietnam's first and leading technical university, known for its strong academic tradition, quality faculty, and research achievements); and VinUniversity (VinUni is a private, not-for-profit university built to international standards, with strategic collaborations with Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania). These partnerships are aimed at strengthening industry-academia collaboration, developing next-gen Mobility talent, and creating huge job opportunities for students and young professionals in Vietnam.

Commenting on the expansion, Sachin Tikekar, President & Joint MD, KPIT Technologies, said, "Vietnam is an important long-term market and talent hub for KPIT in Southeast Asia. We see strong potential in its talent, energy, and pace of innovation, with both homegrown and global vehicle makers continuing to invest in the country. With our new technology center and partnerships with leading universities, we are committed to building local talent, creating high-quality jobs, and establishing a meaningful long-term presence in the region."

About KPIT

KPIT is reimagining mobility to create a cleaner, smarter, and safer world. With 25+ years of expertise, KPIT is transforming Software and AI-Defined Vehicles. www.kpit.com

Media Contact

Sunil Ravish

Sr. Director - Marketing, Media Relations

sunil.r@kpit.com

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