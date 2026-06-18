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ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 10:02 Uhr
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Bioz, Inc.: Frontier Specialty Chemicals Sees Increased Website Engagement Following Bioz Badge Addition

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Bioz, Inc., a globally trusted platform for structuring actionable product intelligence from peer-reviewed scientific research, announced a collaboration with Frontier Specialty Chemicals, a trusted manufacturer of high-performance chemicals. Through the addition of 100 Bioz Badges, Frontier is surfacing validated scientific evidence while strengthening connections with both new and returning customers.

With Bioz Badges embedded directly into the Frontier website, visitors can explore publications featuring Frontier products; they can filter by technique, review contextual excerpts, and access figures and full-text articles without leaving the website. This seamless experience enables researchers to quickly evaluate product relevance and credibility during the purchasing and experimental planning process.

Frontier leverages its own internal engagement review tools to measure the impact of the Bioz integration. Early results show a notable increase in time spent on product webpages following Badge deployment, signaling deeper user engagement and more meaningful interaction with scientific content.

"Bioz Badges have given us a powerful new way to showcase the scientific foundation behind our products," said Haley Lister, Marketing Manager at Frontier Specialty Chemicals. "We've also seen a measurable increase in on-site engagement, which reinforces how important accessible, credible, research validation is to our audience."

The collaboration underscores Frontier Specialty Chemicals' commitment to transparency, scientific rigor, and customer-centric digital experiences. By automating the discovery and maintenance of relevant citations, Bioz enables Frontier to present an always-current view of product validation without manual effort.

"Frontier Specialty Chemicals understands that trust in science is built on evidence," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By deploying Bioz Badges, Frontier is empowering researchers to quickly see who is using their products and how they are being applied. We are excited to support their efforts to deepen customer engagement through data-driven transparency."

About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Frontier Specialty Chemicals
Frontier Specialty Chemicals designs and manufactures high-performance specialty chemicals that support advanced research, analytical workflows, and industrial innovation. Known for its technical rigor and customer-focused approach, Frontier delivers reliable, application-driven solutions used by researchers and engineers worldwide. By prioritizing quality, reproducibility, and transparent product validation, Frontier Specialty Chemicals helps its customers accelerate experimentation, optimize processes, and achieve consistent, high-impact results.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • Frontier Specialty Chemicals

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/frontier-specialty-chemicals-sees-increased-website-engagement-follow-1176962

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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