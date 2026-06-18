French research institute Institut Photovoltaïque d'Île-de-France (IPVF) and the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands have jointly achieved a power conversion efficiency of 31% for a 4 cm2 perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells. The two therminal (2T) monolithic device combines nanotextured silicon heterojunction bottom cells developed at TU Delft with perovskite top cells fabricated at IPVF using ambient air slot-die coating. The performance improvement came from the integration of nanotextured silicon bottom cells, along with the fine-tuning of the ink and slot-die conditions, ...

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