UPM-Kymmene Oyj: Production curtailments at UPM's pulp mills in Finland

(UPM, Helsinki, June 18, 2026 at 9:40 EEST) - The UPM Kaukas pulp mill will be temporarily shut down as of August 3, 2026 for approximately six weeks. In addition, a potential temporary shutdown of the UPM Pietarsaari pulp mill is being planned for October.

These shutdowns are intended to optimize production levels and wood sourcing and to ensure profitability in the current market and cost environments.

For further information please contact:

Petri Hakanen, Senior Vice President, Fibres Finland Operations, UPM Fibres, tel. +358 40 530 5595

Vesa Volmari, General Manager, UPM Kymi and UPM Kaukas pulp mills, tel. +358 40 526 1389

Tuomas Pääkkölä, General Manager, UPM Pietarsaari pulp mill, tel. +358 50 384 0766

UPM, Media relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM Fibres

UPM Fibres consists of UPM's pulp and timber businesses as well as wood sourcing and forestry operations. UPM Pulp has three pulp mills in Finland and two pulp mills and plantation operations in Uruguay. UPM Timber operates three sawmills in Finland. UPM Forest secures competitive wood and biomass for the UPM businesses, manages UPM-owned and privately owned forests in Northern Europe and offers forestry services to forest owners and forest investors. upmpulp.fi | upmtimber.fi | upmmetsa.fi (FI)

UPM

UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,100 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €9.7 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday

Read more: upm.com