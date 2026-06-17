Five Below, Inc.: Five Below Announces Leadership Appointments

Rodney Lastinger named Chief Retail Officer

Christos Yatrakis named Chief Legal Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality, extreme-value retailer for the kid and the kid in all of us, today announced the appointments of Rodney Lastinger as Chief Retail Officer and Christos Yatrakis as Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Lastinger will be responsible for leading the operational performance of the Company's growing network of nearly 2,000 stores and will join Five Below on June 22, 2026. Mr. Yatrakis will oversee the Company's legal function and joined on June 15, 2026. Both executives will report to Kenneth Bull, Chief Operating Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rodney and Christos to the Five Below crew," said Winnie Park, Chief Executive Officer. "Rodney brings exceptional operational leadership and a proven track record of driving results and building high-performing teams across large, multi-unit organizations. His fresh perspective and customer-focused approach will be invaluable as we continue our store expansion and further enhance our store experience."

Ms. Park continued, "Christos brings deep expertise in corporate governance and public company compliance, as well as broad business acumen and enterprise leadership experience. Both Rodney and Christos share our commitment to putting the customer at the center of everything we do, and I look forward to partnering with them as we continue to unlock our full potential."

Rodney Lastinger

Mr. Lastinger is a seasoned retail executive with extensive experience leading large-scale operations across national and international markets. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at GNC, where he directed operations across more than 2,200 franchise and corporate stores nationwide, improving comparable sales trends and EBITDA through operational transformation and supply chain optimization. Prior to GNC, Mr. Lastinger served as President, Retail, at Conn's Home Plus, leading all company operations including stores, supply chain, merchandising, in-home sales and service, and real estate. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lastinger spent 18 years at Target Corporation, progressing through roles of increasing responsibility to Senior Vice President, Stores.

"I have long admired Five Below's unique ability to connect with its core customer through trend-right product at exceptional value in a fun store experience," said Mr. Lastinger. "I am excited to join the talented team at Five Below, and I look forward to partnering with the crew to drive operational excellence and deliver outstanding experiences for our customers."

Christos Yatrakis

Mr. Yatrakis is an accomplished legal executive with more than 20 years of experience leading legal functions for global public consumer companies. Most recently, he served as Chief People & Legal Officer at Allbirds, Inc., where he oversaw legal, corporate governance, SEC compliance and people functions for operations spanning more than 20 countries. Prior to Allbirds, Mr. Yatrakis held senior legal and operational roles at Gymshark USA Inc., including General Manager, North America, and at Arrow Electronics, Inc., where he served as Vice President, Legal Affairs.

"Five Below has established itself as a beloved brand with a clear mission and strong culture," said Mr. Yatrakis. "I am honored to join the team and support the company's continued growth by providing strategic legal counsel and building strong partnerships across the organization."

About Five Below:

Five Below is a leading growth retailer offering trend-right, extreme value, high-quality products loved by the kid and the kid in all of us. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across awesome Five Below worlds: Candy, Style, Party, Room, Create, Tech, Sports and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,900 stores in 46 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Five Below, Inc.

Christiane Pelz

Vice President, Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@fivebelow.com