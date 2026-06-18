Mongolia's Ministry of Energy has kicked off a tender for five solar-plus-storage projects. The independent power producer (IPP) projects are set to have a combined solar capacity of 110 MW connected to 52 MW/188 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS). The invite to tender splits the procurement exercise into five sites, three of which are located in Mongolia's western region, with the remaining two situated in the country's eastern region. The government has identified and secured land for each auction site. The first site will encompass 10 MW of solar alongside a 10 MW/20 MWh BESS in ...

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