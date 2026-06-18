From ESS News rgentina's Energy Secretariat has approved the qualification of bids submitted in the AlmaSADI tender, the national and international procurement process for battery energy storage systems on the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI). According to Resolution SE No. 136/2026, 232 of the 235 bids received have been cleared to advance to the economic stage, while three were disqualified for non-compliance with tender requirements. The tender, administered by CAMMESA, aims to contract energy storage services providing capacity, operating reserves and short-term services to the Wholesale ...

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