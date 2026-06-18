From ESS News Portugal has begun work on a new capacity mechanism designed to safeguard electricity supply as electrification accelerates, renewable energy expands and power demand is expected to rise over the coming decade. The measure, announced by the Ministry of Environment and Energy, would remunerate resources that can be available during periods of peak demand through competitive processes open to generation assets, energy storage and demand-side flexibility. The initiative draws on the findings of the Electricity Supply Security Assessment Report (RMSA-E), prepared jointly by the Directorate-General ...

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