Ohmium International Inc., a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge, high-efficiency, and modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, has received the 2026 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Best Practices in the PEM electrolyzer and green hydrogen industry by Frost Sullivan. This recognition highlights Ohmium's continued advancement of cutting-edge PEM technology into scalable, real-world hydrogen solutions that address critical energy and industrial challenges across global markets.

Each year, Frost Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Best Practices to organizations that demonstrate exceptional achievement in leveraging technology to drive market transformation and measurable business impact. The firm evaluates companies across two core dimensions: technology leverage and business impact. Ohmium excelled across both measures, demonstrating commitment to innovation, stage gate efficiency, commercialization, and application diversity alongside strong financial performance, customer acquisition, operational efficiency, growth potential, and human capital excellence. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing model, gigafactory capabilities supporting 2 GW of annual production capacity scalable to 4 GW, and modular system architecture underscore its capacity to scale rapidly and serve a broad range of industrial and energy customers worldwide.

"Frost Sullivan determines that Ohmium's ability to align customer-centric processes, operational discipline, scalable growth strategies, and an innovation-led workforce positions it strongly to capture long-term opportunities in the evolving green hydrogen market," said Ana Dominguez, Best Practices Industry Analyst, Frost Sullivan.

Ohmium's true modular, distributed PEM electrolyzer architecture differentiates it from the industry's conventional large-format, centralized systems. Its integrated platform delivers high system efficiency of approximately 48 kWhAC/kg, with containerized units that combine water treatment, power conversion, thermal management, and digital controls into a unified architecture. Factory-assembled and pre-tested systems minimize site preparation and compress installation timelines, while plug-and-play configuration eliminates the need for heavy installation equipment in many deployments. Systems operate reliably across extreme ambient temperature ranges from -40? to 55?, enabling deployment in harsh climates without extensive customization. The modular structure allows incremental capacity expansion, lowering upfront investment risk and making adoption more accessible across a wider range of industries and geographies.

"The global energy transition demands hydrogen infrastructure that can be deployed at the pace and scale of the challenge we face. Our modular architecture was designed precisely for this moment to make electrolysis deployable anywhere, scalable incrementally, and economically viable without compromising performance. Frost Sullivan's Technology Innovation Leadership recognition affirms that distributed, factory-built systems are the right foundation for the next generation of green hydrogen infrastructure, and that Ohmium is leading the way," said Dr. Markus Tacke, CEO, Ohmium International.

Frost Sullivan commends Ohmium International for setting a new benchmark in PEM electrolyzer innovation, commercialization discipline, and cross-industry applicability. The company is actively collaborating with ecosystem partners to deploy green hydrogen solutions across industrial, mobility, and decentralized energy use cases, including microgrid-based hydrogen production and integrated clean energy systems. This range of use cases highlights the Ohmium PEM platform's adaptability across both centralized industrial operations and distributed energy environments. By combining modular innovation, rapid deployment, and scalable manufacturing, the company is redefining how electrolyzer systems are designed, deployed, and scaled, positioning Ohmium as a key enabler of next-generation hydrogen infrastructure.

For more information regarding this recognition, read the full report on Ohmium's Technology Innovation Leadership.

About Ohmium

Ohmium designs, manufactures, and deploys modular, scalable Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that enable cost-competitive green hydrogen production. The company's suite of electrochemical products helps customers achieve their sustainable energy goals across various industrial, transportation, and energy projects. Headquartered in the United States with manufacturing facilities in India and operations worldwide, Ohmium has a global green hydrogen project pipeline exceeding 2 GW across three continents. In 2023, Ohmium raised $250 Million in Series C financing, led by TPG Rise Climate.

Learn more at https://www.ohmium.com/.

Frost Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Maria Quan

maria.quan@ohmium.com