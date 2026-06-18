

EQS Newswire / 18/06/2026 / 17:14 UTC+8

(Hong Kong, June 18, 2026) - AGTech Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8279 on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, hereinafter referred to as "AGTech" or the "Company") announced today that it has formally submitted an application to the Stock Exchange in relation to the proposed transfer of listing of the Company's Shares from GEM to the Main Board pursuant to Chapter 9B of the Main Board Listing Rules[1]. The Board believes that, as the Company continues to expand its business scale and deepen its strategic diversification, the Proposed Transfer of Listing would provide a more appropriate listing platform for the Company's next phase of growth. In particular, taking into account the Company's diverse business operations in areas such as digital payments, banking, wealth management, cross-border settlement and regional financial collaboration, the Board believes that a listing on the Main Board would enhance brand recognition of the Company as a comprehensive financial technology group, strengthen its engagement with users, merchants, financial institutions, business partners and investors, and support the Company's ability to pursue commercial opportunities in its current market positioning.

Meanwhile, the Main Board offers a broader investor base and higher market recognition, which will help enhance investor awareness of and confidence in the Company, expand the Company's coverage among institutional investors and in international capital markets, further optimize its shareholder base and investor structure, improve the liquidity of its shares, and provide greater flexibility for the Company's long-term development. On the basis of the foregoing, the Proposed Transfer of Listing is beneficial to the future growth and development of the Company and is in the overall interests of the Company and the Shareholders. As a member of Alibaba Group, AGTech Holdings is committed to becoming a leading global comprehensive financial technology group. It focuses on diversified services including full-scale financial services, commerce enablement and local consumer services, while actively expanding into emerging business areas such as innovative technology services for the gold and precious metals trading, thereby developing the capability to provide "end-to-end, all-round financial services" across diverse scenarios. In 2022, the company completed the acquisition of Macau Pass Holding Ltd. and its subsidiaries, significantly expanding its footprint into the payment sector. In 2024, it completed the attainment of the controlling stake in Ant Bank (Macau) Limited, further solidifying its "payment + finance" platform foundation. Currently, AGTech is actively broadening its innovative financial business. In early 2026, the company reached a collaboration with the Hong Kong Gold Exchange (HKGX) to design, develop and maintain a secure and stable electronic trading, clearing, and settlement platform. This initiative aims to support Hong Kong's development as an international gold trading center and drive the digital transformation of the gold and precious metals market. For the year ended March 31, 2026, AGTech recorded a total revenue of approximately HK$760 million, representing a year-on-year growth of about 23.7%, reflecting a continuous expansion in its operational scale. Notably, the full-scale banking services delivered outstanding performance, generating about HK$225 million in revenue during the year, a substantial year-on-year surge of approximately 232.7%. The rising proportion of high-growth businesses and the further optimization of the revenue structure demonstrate that the company's overall strategic transformation over the past few years has begun to materialize. Looking ahead, AGTech will continue to deepen the development of its fintech ecosystem, and capitalize on development opportunities within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and international markets to steadily advance its global business footprint. -End- ABOUT THE GROUP AGTech, as a member of the Alibaba Group, was incorporated in Bermuda and its Shares are listed on GEM (Stock Code: 8279). The Company is included as a constituent stock in the MSCI World Micro Cap Index. As a comprehensive financial technology group, AGTech's core businesses are broadly divided into four principal categories: (1) Full-scale financial services: (i) Digital payment services: (a) mCard (b) MPay (c) Merchants acquiring services 1 (ii) Full-scale banking services: (a) Digital banking services for individuals and SMEs 2 (b) Wealth management services 3 (2) Commerce enablement and local consumer services: lifestyle, culture and entertainment, marketing technical services for merchants and e-commerce platform (3) Innovative technology services for the gold and precious metals trading (4) Lottery services 4 1 This service also includes the business line previously presented under "payment-related hardware supply". 2 This service includes deposits, loans, transfers and cross-border remittances, cross-border e-commerce/supply chain financing, etc. 3 This service encompasses the business lines previously presented under "internet securities investment, account services, insurance agency services, and customer self-service banking outlet". 4 This service includes lottery hardware sales, lottery offline distribution, as well as other integrated services. For more details, please visit www.agtech.com [1] Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that the Proposed Transfer of Listing is subject to, among others, the granting of relevant approval by the Stock Exchange. There is no assurance that approval and permission will be obtained from the Stock Exchange for the Proposed Transfer of Listing. Accordingly, the Proposed Transfer of Listing may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. 18/06/2026 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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