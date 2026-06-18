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WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:01
2,290 Euro
+1,55 % +0,035
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2502,32512:00
Dow Jones News
18.06.2026 11:33 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
18-Jun-2026 / 09:57 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
Cairn Homes PLC 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[] Other (please specify)iii: 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name:  Regal Partners (RE) Limited (Formerly: 
PM Capital Ltd) (ABN 69 083 644 731, AFSL No. 
230222) 
                        Sydney, Australia 
 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
Custodial Accounts: 
 
   -- Morgan Stanley International plc 
   -- Goldman Sachs International (London) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:  17 June 2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified:  18 June 2026 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:  4% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                   attached to shares    instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  (total of 9.A)      (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   4.158%                     4.158%     629,002,530 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification  N/a                      N/a         
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BWY4ZF18                26,152,709                  4.158% 

SUBTOTAL A                 26,152,709                  4.158% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 

                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

                    % of voting rights if  % of voting rights through    Total of both if it 
Namexv                 it equals or is higher financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
                    than the notifiable   equals or is higher than the   than the notifiable 
                  threshold        notifiable threshold       threshold 
 
PM Capital Global Companies Fund (LEI: 2.311%                          2.311% 
549300G9AAH2W5NCIP82) 
 
 
PM Capital Long Term Investment Fund  0.351%                          0.351% 
(LEI (54930059B7OMDRH08D22) 
 
 
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund  1.152%                          1.152% 
Ltd (LEI: 5493002RXP07KPHL2B32) 
 
 
Colonial First State Investments Ltd 
(ACN 002 348 352) as trustee for    0.345%                          0.345% 
Commonwealth Specialist Fund 11 (LEI: 
5493005W2U5Q75KEGB51) 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
N/A 

12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Sydney, Australia on 18 June 2026.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 432366 
EQS News ID:  2349102 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2349102&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2026 04:57 ET (08:57 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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