Yotta and MarketsandMarkets Reveal India's AI Execution Gap -- and the Sovereign Infrastructure Closing It

"New whitepaper finds that while 87% of Indian enterprises have moved past AI pilots, infrastructure constraints - not strategy - are the primary barrier to production-scale deployment"

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets, in collaboration with Yotta, has released a new whitepaper titled "AI Adoption Landscape in Indian Enterprises: From Readiness to Realization", delivering a data-driven assessment of where India's enterprise AI ambitions are succeeding - and where they are stalling.

The research finds India's AI market on a steep growth curve, projected to expand nearly 7x from USD 17.87 billion in 2026 to USD 119.44 billion by 2032. Yet despite ranking among the top globally in AI operating environment and enterprise adoption, India contributes just 2% of global large-scale AI systems - a stark indicator that readiness and execution remain disconnected.

The Infrastructure Deficit Is the Critical Variable

The whitepaper identifies compute infrastructure as the decisive gap. India currently ranks 68th globally on infrastructure - despite ranking 3rd in operating environment. Limited access to high-throughput GPU clusters, fragmented AI pipelines, and high compute costs on foreign hyperscalers are slowing model iteration, increasing compliance risk, and constraining the economics of large-scale AI deployment. Yotta's Shakti Cloud directly addresses this gap by delivering AI-native, GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure built entirely within India, powered by NVIDIA H100 and A100 clusters, with with next-generation GPU architectures coming soon.

The Compute Layer India's Enterprises Have Been Missing

With 87% of organizations now in structured AI deployment, demand has shifted from experimentation to production-grade infrastructure that can perform across BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, and the public sector. Yotta's sovereign compute ecosystem including Shakti Cloud and Shakti Studio enables enterprises to reduce total cost of ownership, optimize GPU utilization, and accelerate deployment cycles, making large-scale AI operationally and economically viable within India's borders.

The Sovereignty Imperative: India's Next AI Frontier

The whitepaper makes clear that India's next phase of AI leadership will not be won on talent or policy alone. Sovereign, scalable compute infrastructure aligned to the IndiaAI Mission is the foundational layer that will determine whether India becomes a net producer, not just a consumer, of global AI systems. Yotta is positioned as that foundational layer: combining high-performance NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure, data sovereignty, and ecosystem partnerships to enable enterprises, startups, and public institutions to build AI that is secure, scalable, and globally competitive.

Research Methodology

This study is based on a combination of primary research (industry experts, enterprise stakeholders, and technology providers) and secondary research, including company publications, whitepapers, industry reports, and proprietary MarketsandMarkets' analysis frameworks. The methodology incorporates:

Market sizing and forecasting across AI adoption segments

Analysis of enterprise AI maturity and deployment trends

Evaluation of infrastructure, compute, and ecosystem readiness

Case studies and real-world implementation insights

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting firm specializing in high-growth niche markets. Through its Knowledge Store platform, the company provides actionable insights across 200,000+ markets, enabling organizations to identify opportunities, benchmark strategies, and drive growth in a competitive landscape.

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About Yotta

Yotta Data Services is a sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, offering cloud, AI cloud, data center hosting, connectivity, media tech and cybersecurity services; managed applications; and a wide range of managed IT services. Yotta operates its cloud regions at its hyperscale data center parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi NCR). Yotta's homegrown, open-source-based, feature-rich Sovereign hyperscale cloud, Yntraa, is MeitY empanelled (VCC and GCC) and is also deployed in large government-owned CSPs on a white labelled / PPP model. In addition, Yotta has launched Shakti Cloud, a cutting-edge platform that leverages advanced AI capabilities, providing enterprises with a comprehensive suite of AI services, including AI labs, AI workspaces, Shakti Studio - AI Inference platform and access to NVIDIA's NIM services, alongside Kubernetes clusters with GPU resources. Yotta is the only NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) across the APAC region to be part of the NVIDIA Exemplar cloud initiative and is one of only seven Reference Architecture Platform NCPs across the world.

Yotta has won numerous accolades and certifications, including RBI's cybersecurity framework and localization framework, ISO 27017 for the protection of personal information in public cloud, ISO 27701 for Privacy Information Management (PIMS), PCI-DSS, SOC2-Type 2, and SOC3. For more information, visit www.yotta.com.

Contact:

Nikhil Pradhan

npradhan@yotta.com

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