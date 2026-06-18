Linvo AG, a Zurich-based multi-family office and wealth management firm, today set out its vision for the year ahead, naming applied artificial intelligence as the centre of its strategy for 2026 and opening a new set of AI advisor roles to deliver it.

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Linvo sets sights on AI-led wealth management, opens AI advisor roles for 2026

The firm sees the coming year as the point at which AI moves from a support tool to a core discipline within wealth management shaping how portfolios are analysed, how clients are served, and how advisory teams spend their time. The new AI advisor roles are intended to anchor that shift inside the firm.

"2026 is the year we stop treating AI as an add-on and start treating it as a discipline in its own right," said Alexander Kogan, Director at Linvo. "Hiring AI advisors is how we build that future deliberately, rather than leaving it to chance."

Linvo expects the investment to define its trajectory over the coming years, positioning the firm at the front of a Swiss wealth sector still finding its footing with the technology.

About Linvo

Linvo is a Zurich-based wealth management firm providing customized investment portfolio management for Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals and institutional clients. Founded in 2014, Linvo offers services spanning portfolio management, corporate finance, M&A advisory and alternative investments. The firm is licensed by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

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Contacts:

Linvo AG

Gartenstrasse 23

8002 Zurich

Switzerland

+41 44 777 17 00

office@linvo.ch

www.linvo.ch