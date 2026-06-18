QINGDAO MULTINATIONALS SUMMIT: A Pact for the Future: Multinationals Double Down on Qingdao for the 15th Five-Year Plan

QINGDAO, China, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 15 to 17, the 7th Qingdao Multinationals Summit convened successfully. Centered on the theme "Multinationals and China: Navigating the 15th Five-Year Plan Toward Embrace Innovation and Shape the Future Together," the summit attracted 357 multinational corporations from 44 countries and regions, gathering 435 corporate guests in Qingdao.





Alstom (France): Sharing the New Rail Transit Opportunity

Having been rooted in Qingdao for over 28 years, Alstom emphasized the city's strategic advantage. Geng Ming, President of Alstom China, stated: "Qingdao possesses clear-cut advantages in meeting the new demands for high-quality development in the rail transit sector during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. We will continue to consolidate Qingdao's pivotal position within Alstom's China footprint."

AstraZeneca (UK): Voting with Its Wallet

Since signing agreements at the 2023 Summit, AstraZeneca has announced three consecutive capital increases for its Qingdao base. Early in 2026, it unveiled plans to invest over RMB 100 billion in China by 2030. Lin Xiao, General Manager of AstraZeneca China, remarked: "The construction of the Qingdao base is running at an astonishing 'Acceleration.' This fully validates Qingdao's world-class business environment and formidable execution capabilities."

Weta Workshop (New Zealand): The "Oriental Movie Metropolis" Lives Up to Its Name

On his first visit to Qingdao, Richard Taylor, Co-founder and CEO of Weta Workshop, was deeply impressed. "Qingdao's title as the 'Oriental Movie Metropolis' is well-deserved; it aligns perfectly with our business direction," he said. Bringing the NewZGold cultural brand to the city, he noted that Qingdao is one of the best locations globally to pilot this model.

Ibarmia (Spain): Qingdao Will Be Our Primary Base in China

The Spanish machine tool manufacturer Ibarmia established its presence in Qingdao in 2018. Rong Yihang, General Manager of Ibarmia China, affirmed: "Qingdao's international development trajectory is impressive. We will continue to expand our investment here and build it into our primary base for the Chinese market."

Through successive capital injections and landmark projects, multinational corporations are casting decisive votes of confidence in Qingdao and China's 15th Five-Year Plan. As global capital seeks certainty amid volatility, the Qingdao Summit has provided the most resolute answer.

QINGDAO MULTINATIONALS SUMMIT

WEI Junrong

qms-info@mncsummit.org.cn

https://qms.dzwww.com/

QINGDAO

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/061c4663-8767-4928-9132-567c85b5ad9d