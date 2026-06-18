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PR Newswire
18.06.2026 11:54 Uhr
294 Leser
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Ampace: Beyond Backup: The Industry Consensus on AI Power Architecture Taking Shape at Datacloud 2026

PARIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace joined representatives from Eaton, Siemens, Riello UPS, and Ramboll at Datacloud Global Congress 2026 for a panel discussion exploring how power architectures must evolve to support the next generation of high-density AI computing.

The session, "Is AC or DC Power Better Suited for Tomorrow's High-Density Computing Needs?", brought together experts from across the power and digital infrastructure ecosystem. Discussions focused on how AI workloads are challenging conventional power systems and accelerating the need for more responsive, scalable, and interoperable infrastructure.

As rack densities continue to rise and workload volatility increases, panelists highlighted the importance of closer collaboration across hyperscalers, technology providers, and the broader data center ecosystem. While higher-voltage DC architectures continue to gain attention, participants emphasized that practical deployment, operational stability, and compatibility with existing infrastructure remain critical considerations.

A recurring theme throughout the discussion was the evolving role of batteries within AI power systems. Energy storage is increasingly being recognized not only as backup power, but as an active infrastructure layer supporting load smoothing, grid coordination, and dynamic energy management.

During the session, James Li, General Manager of UPS, Datacenter and Telecom Business at Ampace, noted that AI workloads are introducing power profiles that differ fundamentally from traditional data center environments. He highlighted the need for battery systems capable of responding to high-frequency load fluctuations while maintaining safety, reliability, and backup readiness.

This perspective was further explored during Datacloud by Aaron Schott, UPS Sales Manager at Ampace. In his presentation, "Smoothing the AI Power Curve," Schott highlighted how advanced lithium battery systems can help absorb AI-driven power fluctuations at the UPS layer, supporting both infrastructure stability and future-ready AI deployment.

These discussions echo broader industry conversations taking place across major infrastructure events in 2026, including themes explored by Ampace and Eaton at Data Center World Washington around AI load smoothing, battery intelligence, and the evolving role of energy storage within UPS architectures.

The conversation carries particular relevance for Europe, where grid constraints, rising energy costs, and Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) requirements are increasing demand for power solutions that are safe, efficient, and compatible with existing infrastructure ecosystems.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-backup-the-industry-consensus-on-ai-power-architecture-taking-shape-at-datacloud-2026-302804203.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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