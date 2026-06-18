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ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 12:02 Uhr
138 Leser
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AireSpring's AIreCONTROL ITSM Platform Recognized with MSP Today Product of the Year Award

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / AireSpring, a leading global managed network services provider that helps enterprises simplify and manage complex connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and communications environments worldwide, today announced that it has won a 2026 MSP Today Product of the Year Award for AIreCONTROL, its AI-powered IT management platform. This is the second consecutive year AireSpring has won the award.

The MSP Today Product of the Year Award honors standout products and services reshaping the managed services landscape, delivered through the channel and designed to meet the evolving needs of end users. AireSpring was selected for its innovation, performance, and measurable impact on customers and partners alike.

As a managed services industry innovator, AireSpring delivers connectivity, security, cloud voice, and mobility solutions that foster enterprise growth while alleviating the burden on IT teams. In addition to receiving ongoing support from a live team of experts, enterprises gain full visibility and control over their tech stack through AIreCONTROL, a proprietary AI-driven IT Service Management (ITSM) platform that provides oversight of circuits, devices, data points, performance metrics, and more.

"We're honored to receive this award recognizing AireSpring's commitment to providing the smartest new solutions backed by personalized support," said Avi Lonstein, CEO of AireSpring. "AIreCONTROL's comprehensive monitoring and network management capabilities help IT teams unify their network stack, resolve issues faster, and enable enterprises to adapt to rapidly changing technologies as they continue to grow their businesses."

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize AireSpring as a 2026 recipient of TMC's MSP Today Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, AIreCONTROL," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Our judges were thoroughly impressed not only by the strength and features of the product, but by AireSpring's commitment to the channel-empowering partners to deliver exceptional service and drive meaningful results for their clients."

About AireSpring

Founded in 2001, AireSpring is a global managed network services provider delivering managed connectivity, networking, security, mobility, and unified communications solutions to enterprises worldwide. The company remains founder-led, combining its proprietary AIreCONTROL IT service management platform with highly personalized customer support to simplify the management of complex global networks.

Through direct relationships with more than 265 carriers across 190 countries, AireSpring provides organizations with a single-source solution for global connectivity with one contract, one bill, and one point of contact. AireSpring delivers its services exclusively through a network of technology services distributors, MSPs, and value-added resellers (VARs).

Learn more at www.airespring.com.

Contact Information

Ellen Cahill
SVP, Marketing
888-389-2899
info@airespring.com

SOURCE: AireSpring



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/airesprings-airecontrol-itsm-platform-recognized-with-msp-today-product-of-the-y-1176766

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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