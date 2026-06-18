Instawork Agents Increase Staffing Efficiency by 30% for 2026 FIFA World Cup

AI Powers Workforce Behind the World's Biggest Sporting Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / In host cities across the U.S., AI is running the workforce behind the World Cup. Instawork, the leading AI-powered labor marketplace, is coordinating thousands of shifts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - staffing the line cooks, event servers, bartenders, security and concession workers delivering 78 matches.

The AI Behind the Workforce

World Cup staffing operations run across 16 host cities, 78 matches, and thousands of concurrent shifts. Instawork's AI agents work on multiple levels to deliver reliable, high-quality staffing in real time. Agents are driving 30% better outcomes across the board: stronger skills matches, better behavior, and optimized staffing levels.

For Partners: Staffing in Minutes, Not Hours

Managers who once spent hours - sometimes days - building shift schedules are now posting entire staffing plans in minutes using natural language. Partners can tell the system to repeat a previous posting, build dynamic staff rosters by voice, and specify different staffing configurations for different events and business needs.

For Pros: Faster Access to More Work

The volume of worker approvals Instawork is processing in 2026 is roughly 50 times what the platform handled two years ago. AI agents review each worker's background and conduct structured interviews for up to 160 different skills to qualify them for positions in real time - connecting Instawork Pros to more work opportunities faster and at scale.

Instawork's Footprint

Instawork is active across U.S. World Cup host cities, staffing retail, custodial, food and beverage, guest services, warehousing and security at venues including AT&T Stadium in Dallas, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Lumen Field in Seattle, NRG Stadium in Houston, and Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area.

The platform data shows meaningful year-over-year growth in shift demand across key markets:

Kansas City: shift volume up 101.9% year over year

Santa Clara / Bay Area: shift volume up 58.5% year over year

Dallas: shift volume up 35.8% year over year

Dallas's AT&T Stadium is the highest volume market in the portfolio, hosting nine World Cup matches, more than any other U.S. venue.

The top requested roles on the Instawork platform for the games reflect the hospitality and food service backbone of major live events:

Line Cook

Event Server

Warehouse Associate

Dishwasher

Concession / Stand Worker

Bartender

Counter Staff / Cashier

Prep Cook

Economic Impact

Global tourism, ticket sales, and job creation from the FIFA World Cup are generating dramatic economic impact.

By the numbers:

$17 billion projected added to the U.S. economy

$40.9 billion projected global economic impact

$2.4 billion in incremental value for U.S. accommodation and food services

824,000 jobs projected to be created or sustained across the three host nations

1.24 million international visitors expected in the U.S., each staying an average of 12 days and spending $400+ per day

Individual host cities each expected to generate close to $1 billion in economic activity

About Instawork

Instawork's mission is to create economic opportunities for businesses and hourly workers across the globe. As the leading AI-powered labor marketplace, Instawork connects light industrial, hospitality, retail, and robotics companies to skilled workers, turning staffing agility into a competitive advantage. Instawork helps more than ten million workers earn on their terms while developing valuable skills.

Backed by leading investors including Benchmark, Craft, Greylock, and Spark Capital, Instawork is redefining how businesses stay resilient and how people work.

Media Contact:

Amanda Pires

Head of Communications, Instawork

apires@instawork.com | 650-208-3728

SOURCE: Instawork

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/instawork-agents-increase-staffing-efficiency-by-30-for-2026-fif-1178859