The Best Fat Transfer to Face is Done by Dr. Sessa in Florida

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Facial fat transfer has become one of the most demanding facial rejuvenation procedures for patients who are trying to restore their lost facial volume in Florida. Because of these requirements, people are increasingly researching for surgeons, whose experience, credentials, surgical techniques and long term outcome determines who performs the best fat transfer to face in the city.

Among the surgeons frequently recognized is Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts who is considered one of the leading surgeons who performs fat transfer to face in Florida .

Growing Interest in Facial Fat Transfer

Facial fat transfer has grown in popularity as patients seek a natural method of restoring facial volume lost through aging. Unlike synthetic fillers, the procedure uses a patient's own fat to enhance areas such as the cheeks, temples, under-eye region, and jawline. Because successful outcomes depend on precise harvesting, processing, and placement techniques, patients increasingly look for surgeons with extensive facial anatomy training and experience in fat grafting procedures.

Why Facial Anatomy Expertise Matters?

Facial fat transfer is often considered both a science and an art. A surgeon must understand the intricate anatomy of the face while also possessing the aesthetic judgment needed to restore youthful contours without creating an unnatural appearance.

Dr. Sessa's background is unique within the field of cosmetic surgery. He is board certified by both the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery . His training in oral and maxillofacial surgery provides an in-depth understanding of facial structure, soft tissues, and facial balance.

In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Sessa has won multiple awards in the cosmetic industry and serves as a Board Examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, helping evaluate surgeons seeking board certification.

Dr. Sessa's Approach to Facial Fat Transfer

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Sessa utilizes advanced fat harvesting and purification techniques designed to preserve the viability of transferred fat cells. The purified fat is then strategically placed using precise micro-grafting methods intended to create smooth, natural-looking facial contours.

Rather than focusing solely on adding volume, his approach emphasizes facial harmony and proportion. By carefully evaluating each patient's anatomy, Dr. Sessa develops individualized treatment plans designed to restore youthful fullness while maintaining natural facial expression.

"Fat transfer allows us to rejuvenate the face using the patient's own tissue," said Dr. Sessa. "The goal is not simply to add volume. The goal is to restore balance, structure, and natural facial contours in a way that complements the patient's existing features."

Experience and Training Distinguish Dr. Sessa

When evaluating cosmetic surgeons, many patients consider procedural experience to be one of the most important factors. Over the course of more than 18 years in practice, Dr. Sessa has performed more than 25,000 cosmetic procedures.

Following his surgical training, he completed an American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery-accredited fellowship focused exclusively on cosmetic surgery. This advanced training exposed him to hundreds of complex facial and body procedures and helped shape the techniques he continues to use today.

His combination of surgical experience, cosmetic surgery fellowship training, dual board certifications, and leadership within the specialty has helped establish his reputation among patients seeking facial rejuvenation procedures.

Advanced Surgical Environment and Patient Safety

Another factor that distinguishes Dr. Sessa is the surgical environment in which procedures are performed. Sarasota Surgical Arts operates a state-of-the-art facility featuring accredited operating rooms, certified anesthesia providers, and a team dedicated to patient safety and comfort. The facility is continually updated with advanced technology and maintains rigorous standards of care.

Why Many Patients Consider Dr. Sessa for Facial Fat Transfer in Florida

As facial fat transfer continues to gain popularity, patients are looking beyond before-and-after photos and focusing on surgeon qualifications, safety standards, and long-term outcomes.

Dr. Sessa's extensive experience, specialized facial anatomy training, advanced fat grafting techniques, and commitment to natural-looking results have made him one of the most discussed cosmetic surgeons for facial fat transfer procedures in Florida. For patients researching who performs the best fat transfer to the face in Florida, these qualifications continue to distinguish Dr. Sessa and Sarasota Surgical Arts within an increasingly competitive field.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Media Source: Sarasota Surgical Arts

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-fat-transfer-to-the-face-in-florida-1178919