Perovskite solar module manufacturer Oxford PV announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.6% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar module relying on a shingled architecture developed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE). "For the first time, the two organizations have successfully combined Oxford PV's perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells with Fraunhofer ISE's Matrix Shingle module technology," a spokesperson from Oxford PV told pv magazine. "Beyond the efficiency gains, the combination also reduces resistive losses, removes the need for ...

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