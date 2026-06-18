Expansion furthers the Firm's commitment to Swiss family offices, institutions, and senior investment professionals

Partners Capital Investment Group ("Partners Capital"), a leading global investment firm with over $77 billion in assets under management1, today announces the opening of its office in Zürich, Switzerland. Zürich marks the firm's 11th global office and third in Europe, deepening Partners Capital's commitment to serving institutional and professional clients across the continent.

Switzerland represents one of the most significant concentrations of multi-generational private wealth and institutional capital in the world2. Alongside its well-established base of family offices, charitable foundations, and pension funds, Switzerland is home to a large and growing community of senior investment professionals whose complex portfolios and evolving governance needs are increasingly aligned with the sophisticated portfolio construction, investment selection, and alignment of interests that Partners Capital was founded to deliver. The Zürich office reflects the firm's response to sustained and growing demand from across this investor community.

"Our formal expansion in Switzerland grows out of years partnering with some of the world's most disciplined and thoughtful investors," said Arjun Raghavan, Chief Executive Officer of Partners Capital. "The sophisticated investing landscape, depth of relationships, and a shared conviction in patient, long-term capital makes Switzerland a natural place to deepen our presence and partner with the country's leading institutions and families as they pursue their investment ambitions."

"The decision to open an office in Zürich grew directly out of our existing client relationships, making up close to 10% of our global assets," said Euan Finlay, Partner and Head of EMEA. "We have been working with Swiss clients for over a decade and are delighted to have a local presence to further deepen those relationships."

Jean-Claude Garo will lead the Swiss team in delivering the firm's range of bespoke investment solutions to clients across the Swiss market, supported by the firm's global platform with extensive access to managers across asset classes and more than 400 investment and client relations professionals worldwide, serving some of the most prestigious institutions such as Oxford, Cambridge, and INSEAD.

"Switzerland has one of the most diverse and sophisticated investor communities in the world, from multi-generational family offices and charitable foundations to senior professionals from the private equity and commodities sectors who share the same need for strategic investment partners," said Jean-Claude Garo, Managing Director and Head of Switzerland. "As we scale our presence here, there is a real demand for customized, long-term oriented portfolios invested in opportunities sourced from partnerships with the world's leading investment managers. A dedicated office in Zürich allows us to serve that community with the full breadth and depth of our capabilities."

Jean-Claude joined Partners Capital in 2025, having spent the preceding 15 years at Spectrum Value Management, one of the largest single family offices of a long-standing Swiss industrial family, where he served as Head of the Investment Office and Chairman of the Investment Committee, overseeing an endowment portfolio across all asset classes as well as board mandates on direct investments. He also serves as a board member on family and foundation boards across Switzerland.

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a global investment office acting for distinguished endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals, and prominent families across the globe. With over $77 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, the firm constructs customized investment portfolios for its clients, tapping into its deep network of partnerships with what it considers exceptional asset managers across all major asset classes. The firm employs more than 400 people across its 11 offices in Boston, London, Abu Dhabi, Dallas, Dubai, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Zürich. For more information on Partners Capital, please visit: https://partners-cap.com.

Partners Capital Switzerland Sàrl, the firm's Swiss subsidiary, is authorized as portfolio manager by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and supervised by SO-FIT3

____________________________ 1 As of March 31, 2026 2 BCG Global Wealth Report 2026 3 SO-FIT is a supervisory organization authorized by FINMA.

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