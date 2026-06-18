ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.: ProLogium and Elysian Aircraft BV Sign MoU

Exploring Next generation Battery Applications in Aerospace to Advance the Vision of Zero-Emission Aviation and Future Mobility

TAOYUAN, Taiwan and PARIS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium, a global leader in next generation battery technology, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elysian Aircraft BV ("Elysian"), a Dutch aerospace company developing large-scale battery electric aircraft and core electrification technologies for aviation. Under the MoU, the two parties will engage in discussions and assessments regarding the potential application of next generation batteries in all-electric aircraft. According to the MoU, both parties intend to explore the joint development and integration of next generation battery cells provided by ProLogium into battery modules and/or battery packs for future aircraft applications, laying the groundwork for zero-emission air travel and next-generation mobility technologies.

The collaboration discussions will focus on assessing the feasibility of next generation battery technology in aerospace applications. The initial scope includes two technical validation directions: first, standard validation, which will evaluate the potential compatibility of existing next generation battery platforms with aircraft battery systems; and second, customized battery validation, through which the two parties will further discuss battery design directions tailored to specific specifications and performance objectives required for aviation applications. As the companies explore a potential cooperation agreement, the collaboration is expected to focus on battery technologies targeting pack-level energy densities in the range of 320-420 Wh/kg, supporting the performance requirements of large battery-electric aircraft with ranges of 750-1,000 km and to assess the potential advantages of next-generation battery technology over conventional battery technologies in improving weight efficiency, extending range, and expanding mission flexibility for aviation applications.

As the global aviation industry continues to pursue reduced carbon emissions, improved energy efficiency, and sustainable transportation solutions, battery technology's energy density, safety, weight efficiency, and system integration capabilities will become critical factors in enabling all-electric aircraft to move toward longer ranges and greater commercial viability. With its development potential in high energy density and material-structure safety, next generation battery technology has attracted significant attention in recent years across electric vehicles, aviation, industrial applications, and the broader energy transition. However, aviation applications impose highly stringent requirements on battery system safety standards, reliability, weight management, and certification, and such technologies must still undergo careful validation and long-term development. Beyond technical performance, the localization of battery supply chains is also an important direction for advancing the sustainability of electric aviation. By assessing local supply and manufacturing capabilities in Europe, there may be opportunities to shorten cross-regional transportation distances, strengthen supply chain resilience, and further reduce the overall carbon footprint from a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) perspective. For electric aircraft aimed at zero-emission aviation, batteries are not only the core technology powering flight, but also a key element in enhancing overall sustainability. ProLogium has long been dedicated to the research, development, and manufacturing capability build-up of next generation battery technology, while continuing to advance the potential of next-generation battery technologies across various high-end application scenarios. The MoU between Elysian and ProLogium represents the ProLogium's progress in jointly exploring future aviation mobility and energy transition solutions with European innovators beyond its existing electric vehicle battery technology roadmap.

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, stated: "The development of next generation batteries is not only relevant to the electric vehicle industry, but also closely connected to the future of energy transition and new forms of mobility. Aviation applications place extremely high demands on battery energy density, safety, and weight efficiency, which is why careful and rigorous assessment and validation are essential. We look forward to engaging in collaboration discussions with Elysian to jointly develop the potential application of next generation batteries in all-electric aircraft, and to lay the groundwork for lower-carbon and more efficient mobility in the future."

Commenting on the MoU, Co-CEO and CTO of Elysian Aircraft, Rob Wolleswinkel stated: "Battery technology is a key enabler for electric aviation, but aviation requires far beyond cell performance alone. As we advance our all-electric aircraft, the E9X, and the core electrification technologies, we are also working with suppliers and partners who can help shape the broader ecosystem for electric flight. Through this MoU with ProLogium, we look forward to exploring how next generation battery technology could support safe, scalable, and zero-emission aviation.'





About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is an energy innovation company dedicated to the development and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries, holding over 1,100 global patents (granted and pending). In 2013, ProLogium introduced the world's first next-generation battery architecture featuring a 100% ceramic separator, becoming the first company globally to successfully commercialize next generation batteries. In 2025, ProLogium again led the industry by introducing the world's first superfluidized all-inorganic next generation lithium ceramic battery, integrating the advantages of next generation and liquid type batteries and redefining next-generation battery technology with automation-ready, scalable mass production and cost competitiveness. In 2026, ProLogium once again received the Edison Awards Gold Award for its superfluidized all-inorganic next generation lithium ceramic battery technology.

With more than 13 years of manufacturing know-how, ProLogium is also the only company globally that can publicly demonstrate a next generation battery mass-production line-proving that next generation batteries are not merely a laboratory technology, but a mature solution ready for scalable manufacturing. In 2024, ProLogium inaugurated its first GWh-class gigafactory in Taoyuan, Taiwan, and has shipped more than 800,000 cells to date. In May 2024, ProLogium established its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, providing customized technical support for the European market. The Company's first overseas GWh-class facility in Dunkirk, France, completed its environmental assessment and building permit process by the end of 2024, with construction expected to begin in 2026. Ramp-up is expected to begin between Q4 2028 and Q1 2029, followed by formal mass production and deliveries in Q2 2029.

About Elysian Aircraft

Founded in 2023, Elysian Aircraft is a Dutch aerospace company building the aircraft and the core technologies that will electrify aviation at scale. Combining startup agility with deep industry expertise, Elysian is developing the E9X, world's first large-scale battery-electric aircraft, and the core technologies that will make aviation's inevitable transition to electric possible. Backed by a strong patent portfolio, industry partnerships, a growing team of aerospace engineers and aviation leaders, Elysian is uniquely positioned to make the transition. For more information visit: www.elysianaircraft.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb89629e-b93a-413f-bb5d-f7395d5bf328

Media Contact ProLogium Technology Sam Chang Phone: 03-452-1991*18802 E-mail: sam@prologium.com