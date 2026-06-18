Coating Resins Market worth $64.24 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Coating Resins Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Vinyl), Technology (Waterborne, Solventborne, Powder), Application (Architectural Coatings, General Industrial Coatings, Automotive Coatings) & Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The coating resins market size was USD 49.18 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 64.24 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 5.49%.

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Coating Resins Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 49.18 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 64.24 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.49%

Coating Resins Market Trends & Insights:

The growth potential for the coating resins market is very high in the coming years owing to rising demand from key applications such as architectural coatings, automotive coatings, general industrial coatings, packaging coatings, wood coatings, and marine & protective coatings. The increasing focus on improving efficiency and reducing costs while ensuring environmental compliance through low-VOC, waterborne, and sustainable coating resin technologies further drives this market. The application of coating resins enables enhanced performance of coatings by providing improved durability, adhesion, chemical resistance, and weatherability across various surfaces.

Asia Pacific dominated the global coating resins market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 57.3%, in terms of value.

By resin type, the polyurethane segment is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type of coating resins with a CAGR of 6.09%, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031.

By technology, the waterborne segment dominated the coating resins market in terms of value and volume in 2025.

By application, the architectural coatings segment led the global coating resins market with a market share of 44.8%, in terms of value, in 2025

The Dow Inc. (US), Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), and Synthomer plc (UK) are identified as key players in the global coating resins market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd. (China) and Eternal Materials Corporation Limited (Taiwan), among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

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Growth in the coating resins market has been driven by the increasing use of acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, and alkyd resins in coating formulations across various applications. The rising demand for waterborne and high-solids resin technologies is supporting market expansion as manufacturers focus on meeting environmental requirements and improving coating performance. Moreover, continuous developments in resin chemistry to enhance durability, adhesion, chemical resistance, and weatherability are driving adoption. Ongoing investments in resin production capacity and the growing consumption of coatings in developing economies are further supporting market growth.

By resin type, the polyurethane segment accounted for the second-largest share of the coating resins market in 2025.

In 2025, polyurethane resins held the second-largest share in the coating resins market. This is mainly because they offer a strong balance of durability, flexibility, and chemical resistance. These properties make them widely used in automotive, construction, and industrial coatings. Their versatility and long-lasting performance continue to support steady demand across multiple industries.

By application, the general industrial coatings application accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025.

The general industrial coatings segment held the second-largest share of the coating resins market in 2025, owing to the strong demand for protective coatings across machinery, equipment, and metal components. Coating resins are extensively used in this segment to enhance corrosion resistance, durability, and performance under harsh operating conditions. Additionally, the ongoing expansion of industrial manufacturing and maintenance activities across various end-use industries further supported demand for coating resins in general industrial applications.

North America was the second-largest market for coating resins in 2025, in terms of value.

North America held the second-largest market share of coating resins in 2025 due to ongoing product innovation, favorable regulatory support, and advanced manufacturing infrastructure. The presence of established market participants and a well-developed supply network also supported market growth. In addition, increasing focus on sustainable and high-quality coating solutions contributed to the region's market expansion.

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Key Players:

The key players profiled in the report include Dow Inc. (US), Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Synthomer plc (UK), Allnex GMBH (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Huntsman International LLC (US), and KUKDO CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (South Korea).

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